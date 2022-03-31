QDOBA Mexican Eats® Adds New Crave-Worthy, Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas to its Menu

Flavor seekers can now level up their quesadilla with a golden, crispy, cheese crust from America's leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant QDOBA continues to make the world a more flavorful place with the introduction of their new Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas, now available at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas level up the quesadilla experience by adding a cravable golden, cheesy crust on the outside of the quesadilla. It's the ultimate, cheese-lovers dream!

"At QDOBA, it's all about having exactly what you want to satisfy all of your cravings," said QDOBA Chief Marketing Officer Karin Silk. "Our Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla takes the classic quesadilla to the next level by adding a golden cheese crust to the outside. Why just have cheese on the inside when you can have it on the outside too? It's a cheese lover's greatest indulgence and we can't wait to see how our guests customize their Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas to make it their own."

Guests can satisfy their cravings by creating their own Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla from a wide variety of fresh and high-quality ingredients to choose from—including grilled chicken and steak, and flavorful salsas, sauces, and toppings. And at QDOBA, guests have the option to add hand-crafted guac and signature 3-cheese queso at no extra charge, so guests can customize their own cheesy creation that stretches the imagination.

Exclusive: Smoky Chicken Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla

QDOBA is also releasing an exclusive, chef-curated Signature Eat to celebrate the launch. The Smoky Chicken Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla is a golden cheese-crusted tortilla filled with flame-grilled adobo chicken, smoky chile crema, QDOBA's signature 3-cheese queso, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

QDOBA's Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla is exclusively available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about QDOBA and Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas, visit www.QDOBA.com .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by creating their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and YouTube.

