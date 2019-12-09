QEBR Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QEBR (OTC:QEBR) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its current plans and operations. Management encourages all shareholders to visit our corporate website at http://www.qebr.net to view current information.

Board of Directors

As previously announced on November 4, 2019, QEBR has expanded its Board of directors to include Mr. Jianxing (Oliver) Li and Mr. Jun Liang. Mr. Li currently serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Liang as our Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Larry Eastland continues to serve as our CEO and the third member of our Board.

Financial Reports

The Company's financial reports and information and disclosure statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been posted to our website at http://www.qebr.net. Recently the Company changed financial accounting firms in order to prepare its financial reports for audit engagement by a PCAOB registered firm. The change in accounting staff has required some additional time for the preparation of our September 30, 2019 interim report. We are actively interviewing various PCAOB firms for engagement prior fiscal 2019.

OTCMarkets

With the Company's recent change in management, we recently submitted documents in order to transition access to the OTCMarkets disclosure system to our new management team. The Company is in the process of addressing comments received from OTCMarkets staff and expects to return to posting its continuous reporting documents as quickly as possible. In the interim period, shareholders may locate all pertinent reports on the Company's website at http://www.qebr.net.

Securities Counsel

With our change in management the Company has also retained alternate legal counsel. SD Mitchell & Associates, PLC has recently been engaged to work with the Company as we take the steps to complete audited financial reports and regulatory filings to work towards compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission and an up-listing of the Company's stock to OTCMarkets:QB once all criteria have been met.

About QEBR:

QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation. QEBR develops or acquires promising technology companies from around the world that specialize in data processing, warehousing, encryption, and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.



Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net

Contact: info@qebr.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qebr-provides-corporate-update-300959531.html

SOURCE QEBR