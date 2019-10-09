+++ OSKAR - Der einfache ETF-Sparplan für Sie und Ihre Familie - Jetzt informieren! +++ -w-
09.10.2019 04:01:00

QGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Qiagen (QGEN) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 8, 2019
Email: QGEN@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/QGEN
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: 510-725-3000.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Qiagen misrepresented or concealed regional demand for its molecular and genetic testing applications.

More specifically, on October 8, 2019, Qiagen warned that Q3 2019 net sales growth would only be 3%, or 40% lower than its initial projections, attributing the reduction to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company also disclosed that it would be shifting its global operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure and taking a restructuring charge of $260$265 million. Further, the company announced the abrupt resignation of its longtime Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz.

In response, the price of Qiagen shares fell steeply on October 8, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Qiagen falsely portrayed demand for its products," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Qiagen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email QGEN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qgen-shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-qiagen-qgen-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-law-violations-300934361.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Handelsgespräche im Blick: ATX beendet Tag in Grün -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen im Plus
Die Anleger an der Wall Street waren optimistisch. Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche griffen die Investoren am heimischen Aktienmarkt zu. Die deutsche Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. In Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger in Kauflaune.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB