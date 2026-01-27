USA Equities Aktie

USA Equities für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14YYB / ISIN: US90350R1077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 09:25:53

QHSLab Posts 25% Increase In Preliminary FY25 Revenue

(RTTNews) - QHSLab, Inc. (USAQ), a medical device technology firm, reported preliminary full-year 2025 financial results, with revenue increasing by 25% and gross profit increasing by 32% from the prior year.

Preliminary revenue for the full year of 2025 climbed 25% to $2.68 million from $2.13 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for the full year increased 32% to $1.80 million from $1.36 million a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, QHSLab reduced its outstanding convertible debt and associated accrued interest to approximately $20,000 from roughly $2 million, eliminating nearly all convertible debt, including obligations that were in default.

Based on the above action, QHSLab expects annual interest expense to decline by more than $200,000.

The firm's Q-Cog pilot program combines validated cognitive, behavioural, and functional screening within a single digital workflow, empowering physicians to meet CMS screening guidelines while supporting risk adjustment and reimbursement under neurocognitive and behavioural health codes.

Following its initial deployment in December, the Q-Cog pilot program has begun generating reimbursement activity, and the company now expects Q-Cog to become an incremental revenue stream in 2026.

USAQ.OB has traded between $0.08 and $1.14 over the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.79, down 13.91%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USA Equities Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu USA Equities Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USA Equities Corp 0,80 0,98% USA Equities Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Dienstag an, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Zuwächse.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen