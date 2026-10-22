QIAGEN Agrees To EQT Takeover Offer For All Outstanding Shares At €46.50/share

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) on Wednesday said it has agreed to an all-cash takeover offer by EQT Private Equity at €46.50 per share, valuing the company at approximately €10.8 billion, or $12.1 billion, including $1.1 billion of net debt.

The offer represents a 40.3% premium to QIAGEN's July 8 closing price, before reports of private-equity takeover interest, and a 46.9% premium to its three-month volume-weighted average price through that date.

Crown NL Bidco, indirectly controlled by EQT XI, will make the offer, with affiliates of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) participating as co-investors.

QIAGEN's supervisory and managing boards unanimously approved the agreement and agreed to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

Closing is expected in mid-2027, subject to acceptance by holders of 50% of outstanding shares plus one share, required shareholder resolutions, regulatory clearances and other conditions.

EQT has secured committed equity and debt financing. The transaction has no financing condition.

QIAGEN will remain independently operated under its current management until closing. Its Frankfurt and New York listings will be terminated as part of the planned post-closing measures.

QGEN closed at $50, up 2.25%.

In the overnight trading on Thursday, shares rose 0.28% to $50.14.