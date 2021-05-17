QIAGEN Announces Creation of Scientific Advisory Board and Agenda for Annual General Meeting in June 2021

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board as well as updates on the Supervisory Board ahead of the Annual General Meeting in June 2021.

Creation of new Scientific Advisory Board

The Managing Board and Supervisory Boards of QIAGEN have decided to create a new Scientific Advisory Board comprised of leading international experts. The new Board has a mandate to provide early evaluation of market and technology developments that could have an influence on QIAGEN’s development and positioning in the Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics.

The inaugural members of the Scientific Advisory Board include Dr. Peter Kaspar, who held multiple leadership positions at Roche Diagnostics and bioMérieux during his career in diagnostics, Life Sciences and pharmaceuticals; Prof. Patrice Nordmann, who serves as Chair of the Medical and Molecular Microbiology Department and other roles at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland; and Dr. Neville Sanjana, a Core Faculty Member at the New York Genome Center and an Assistant Professor at New York University. Additional members are expected to be appointed to the SAB in the coming months.

The Scientific Advisory Board will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Ross L. Levine, a member of the QIAGEN Supervisory Board as well as a U.S. physician-scientist focused on treating blood and bone marrow cancers. Dr. Metin Colpan, who is also a member of the Supervisory Board and a co-founder of QIAGEN, will serve as the vice chair.

Key areas of focus will involve QIAGEN’s five pillars of growth: Sample technologies that are used to isolate and purify nucleic acids; the QIAcuity series of digital PCR instruments; the QuantiFERON technology for latent disease testing, in particular latent tuberculosis; and the NeuMoDx and QIAstat-Dx solutions used for clinical molecular diagnostic testing.

Virtual AGM planned for June 29, 2021, Supervisory Committee renamed to include ESG focus

QIAGEN also announced today the agenda for the Annual General Meeting, which is to be held virtually on June 29, 2021. The meeting will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with Dutch legislation. The agenda includes regular recurring agenda items, including the discharge of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board, an advisory vote on the remuneration report, and proposals related to the Managing Board and Supervisory Board remuneration policies.

Among other topics to be discussed at the AGM is QIAGEN’s commitment to increasing its focus on sustainability topics within the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework. The Supervisory Board has decided to rename the Selection & Nomination Committee to become the Nomination & ESG Committee, while the Compensation Committee has been renamed as the Compensation & Human Resources Committee.

Seven of the current Supervisory Board members will be proposed for re-election to one-year terms: Lawrence A. Rosen (Chair), Dr. Metin Colpan, Thomas Ebeling, Dr. Toralf Haag, Prof. Dr. Ross Levine, Prof. Dr. Elaine Mardis and Elizabeth A. Tallett. Additionally, Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bernard and Chief Financial Officer Roland Sackers are proposed for re-election as Managing Board members for one-year terms.

Stéphane Bancel, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2013, has decided not to stand for re-appointment due to his very significant role as CEO of Moderna, Inc., a leading provider of vaccines in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, our Managing Board and employees around the world, I would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation for Stéphane’s work on the Supervisory Board over the last eight years. His extensive industry knowledge, insights and critical inquiry will be missed. We would like to wish Stéphane further success and satisfaction for his continuing very important work at Moderna,” Mr. Rosen said.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

###

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005414/en/