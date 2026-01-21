QIAGEN Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZZU / ISIN: NL0015002CX3
21.01.2026 14:11:48
Qiagen Explores Possible Sale After New Buyer Talks: Report
German life sciences tools company Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) is reportedly reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale, as renewed takeover interest emerges.The European molecular diagnostics company has engaged advisers while its supervisory board evaluates early-stage approaches from potential suitors, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, signaling a possible shift after several failed attempts to strike a deal in recent years.Citing people with knowledge of the discussions, the report highlighted that Qiagen has recently held talks with multiple interested parties, including some U.S.-based strategic buyers. The conversations are described as preliminary, and there is no certainty that they will culminate in a transaction.The company disclosed in November 2025 that CEO Thierry Bernard will step down once a successor is appointed. Bloomberg reported that his exit removes what had been ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
