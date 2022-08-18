QIAGEN Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, outlining significant achievements in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) as part of its strategy to become a stronger and more sustainable leader in providing Sample to Insight solutions that unlock valuable molecular insights for customers in the Life Science and Molecular Diagnostics industries.

"As the world faces key challenges, from international peace to climate change, at QIAGEN we are acting to show we are more than just a business. We are striving to widen access to healthcare for the world’s most vulnerable people, and taking action to protect our environment – for example by lowering our greenhouse gas intensity, reducing plastic packaging, and launching eco-friendly sample processing kits”, said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "We made significant progress in 2021, but we still have much to do – and no time to lose. I am proud of the ongoing commitment of our more than 6,100 QIAGENers around the world who are making an impact every day in line with our vision of making improvements in life possible.”

Environment: visible progress in lowering greenhouse gas intensity

In terms of environment, the report lays out the company’s energy and emissions strategies. In 2021, QIAGEN lowered its greenhouse gas intensity, i.e., its Scope 1 and 2 emissions divided by net sales, by 16% compared to the previous year. The company recently committed to reducing carbon emissions to reach net zero by 2050. By 2030, the company aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% through electric vehicles, green electricity, LED lighting and green heating solutions, among others. QIAGEN is already drawing 40% of its electricity from "green” power suppliers.

Similarly, plastic usage is also sinking, with the current footprint measuring 9.6% smaller compared to the previous year. For example, QIAGEN introduced plant-based material alternatives – either based on straw or paper – to replace the expanded polystyrene coolers in cold-chain shipments in 2021. QIAGEN also launched the first kits in the eco-friendly QIAwave portfolio of sample processing kits. Thanks to less internal plastic packaging, smaller bottles and collection tubes made of 100% recycled plastic, the new kit design needs up to 63% less plastic and 42% less cardboard.

Social: committed to leaving no-one behind

One of QIAGEN's key ESG goals is to improve access to healthcare globally. E.g., the company is committed to expanding screening for tuberculosis (TB) with modern blood-based assays for latent TB infection in regions with high rates of disease but limited resources. In 2021, the company reached a major milestone: more than 100 million QuantiFERON tests for tuberculosis have been made available in over 130 countries. QIAGEN launched QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB (QIAreach QFT), a test featuring ultrasensitive digital detection built into a fully portable device, in October 2021. It is ideal for low-resource, decentralized and rural areas.

Also in 2021, the company’s test kits have enabled screening of one million women for human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer. Here, too, QIAGEN focuses on low-resource areas.

"Our aim to provide equitable access to all QIAGEN products is proof of our commitment to leaving no one behind. Across all regions and business areas, we are working to ensure low-resource settings and vulnerable populations can access affordable diagnostics solutions to prevent disease and improve health and wellbeing,” said Thierry Bernard.

Governance: responsible business conduct is key to long-term success

The governance of an organization – how it operates and treats customers, staff, suppliers and communities – has great impact on all stakeholders. As one example, the global procedures of QIAGEN for clinical studies are conducted according to the Declaration of Helsinki Good Clinical Practice and ISO 20916.

QIAGEN is committed to conducting business lawfully, ethically and with high integrity around the world. To support this commitment, a comprehensive Compliance Program has been established that extends to all QIAGEN employees as well as third-party intermediaries such as distributors or agents. As an example, all new suppliers are required to commit to strict QIAGEN procurement standards. Employees also receive regular in-person compliance training, complemented by mandatory online trainings in their local language. In 2020 and 2021, our employees completed more than 7,000 training modules.

Recognized for sustainability efforts

For its sustainability efforts QIAGEN was recognized by the rating agencies ISS-ESG, MSCI as well as Sustainalytics which all specialize in sustainability.

ISS-ESG has awarded QIAGEN "Prime” status (ISS ESG C+), placing it among the top 20% of the 199 companies listed in the "Health Care Equipment & Supplies” sector. ISS-ESG evaluates more than 100 industry-specific indicators. In its first rating by MSCI ESG Research, QIAGEN received the grade A. The MSCI rating shows how resilient a company is to long-term, financially relevant ESG risks. Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. In its most recent rating, it placed QIAGEN once again in the low-risk group.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here: https://www.qiagen.com/us/sustainability

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005456/en/