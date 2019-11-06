QIAGEN Launches Novel NGS Workflow for Simultaneous DNA and RNA Analysis for Use in Cancer Profiling at 2019 AMP Annual Meeting

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced an expansion of its QIAseq NGS portfolio to offer a one-day workflow for simultaneous preparation of DNA and RNA libraries using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

The new QIAseq® Multimodal Panels are the only solution to offer a consolidated workflow to simultaneously detect DNA variants, RNA fusions and gene expression levels from a single sample, with an input as low as 10 ng of total nucleic acid. This unmatched low-input solution reduces a typical 2-3 day workflow to approximately only nine hours by eliminating the need for two separate time-consuming, inefficient and costly workflows for library preparation from separate DNA and RNA samples. Both libraries are generated from the same sample input, sample utilization and, in turn, sampling-induced bias is also reduced. This enables labs to conserve samples of limited availability for further downstream applications.

The new QIAseq products will be showcased this week together with QIAGEN’s full range of Sample to Insight solutions for molecular oncology research and diagnostics at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2019 Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

