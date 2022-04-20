|
20.04.2022 18:45:00
QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q1 2022 and hold Webcast
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, at approximately 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time
Call date/time: Thursday, April 28, at 16:00 Frankfurt time / 15:00 London time / 10:00 New York time.
Hosts: Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.
Three options for joining the call
|
|
|
|
|
Register for call back
Click here:
Connect Me
Service available 15
|
Dial-in by phone
+1 929 477 0402 (U.S.)
+44 (0)330 165 3655 (UK)
+49 (0)69 2222 25574 (GER)
To avoid waiting time, please
Conference ID: 6602996
|
Access the audio
Click here:
Access webcast
|
A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1538117&tp_key=754eca7ed7
Contact: IR@qiagen.com
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies), and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005924/en/
