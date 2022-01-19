QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q4 2021 and Full-Year of 2021

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the fourth quarter and full-year results of 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, at approximately 16:05 Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 22:05 Central European Time (CET).

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time. It will be hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call and webcast details

Please use the following link to have the conference call you: Connect Me. This "click to join function” will be available 15 minutes before the call starts. Please enter your name, company and phone number, and you will be connected to the call.

Alternatively, you may listen to the call by dialling:

+1 929 477 0402 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9125 (UK), +49 (0) 69 2222 25574 (Germany)

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference ID: 5585677

The webcast will be accessible at:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523538&tp_key=66be96605b

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523538&tp_key=66be96605b

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

