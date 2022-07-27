|
27.07.2022 03:07:45
Qiagen Raises FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Diagnostics and research company Qiagen NV (QGEN, QGENF) said that it has increased its adjusted earnings per share and net sales outlook for full-year 2022.
The company now projects annual adjusted earnings per share to be to at least $2.30 at constant exchange rate per share compared to the prior outlook of at least $2.14 at constant exchange rate.
The company raised annual outlook for net sales to at least $2.2 billion at constant exchange rate from the prior outlook of at least $2.12 billion at constant exchange rate.
The updated outlook included a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, which grew 12% CER in the first half of 2022, but for a decline in COVID-19 sales amid volatile pandemic trends.
