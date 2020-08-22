Qiagen Supervisory Board Chairman Björklund Resigns; Names Rosen Supervisory Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - Netherlands-based Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) said that Håkan Björklund has resigned as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect and has left the Supervisory Board.

Björklund was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Qiagen in March 2017 and served as Chairman since June 2018.

Meanwhile, Qiagen has elected Lawrence Rosen as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Rosen has been a member of the Qiagen Supervisory Board since 2013.

Rosen, a U.S. citizen who spent more than 20 years in senior leadership positions in Europe, also serves on the Supervisory Board of Lanxess AG. He was a member of the Board of Management and Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Post DHL Group in Germany until September 2016.

Brfore that, Rosen served as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in Germany from 2003 to 2009. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Aventis SA in Strasbourg, France. Between 1984 and 2000, he held various positions at the Aventis predecessor companies Hoechst AG and American Hoechst / Hoechst Celanese.