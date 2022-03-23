QMed Innovations Launches New QVue Portal at AAOS 2022

Enhanced dashboard for Quest global asset management of orthopaedic surgical trays provides unprecedented level of location data

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QMed Innovations, pioneering IoT-powered solutions for global asset management of surgical trays, today announced the latest version of the QVue portal for Quest, its award-winning global asset management solution. Quest, the only autonomous cellular IoT-driven technology that controls orthopaedic surgical tray inventory across the supply chain and QVue will be shown at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) at McCormick Place (March 23-25, Booth #4071).

"Knowing precisely where orthopaedic surgical trays are on a daily-basis is a game-changer for orthopaedic device companies," said Vic Nunes, founder and CEO of QMed Innovations. "Quest technology enables deep visibility into asset performance, and the newly designed QVue portal delivers asset location and status data with an unprecedented level of specificity to create cost-savings efficiency from the field to surgical rooms. We're especially excited to showcase these capabilities to orthopaedic surgeons and the companies that serve them at AAOS."

Location Data – Critical Differentiator

Helping to improve audit and recall management capabilities while eliminating waste – in both assets and time – from supply chain activities, the QVue portal takes the guesswork out of locating and managing orthopaedic surgical trays. QVue's redesigned, easy-to-use interface is a simple and quick way to manage all assets in the field. Displaying all information tied to an asset ranging from location street address to brand type to status, QVue provides information such as:

Pick-up readiness

Geolocation mapping

Daily location reporting

Exact number of kit turns

Autoclave and wash event activities

Calibration and inspection deadlines

"QVue gives every stakeholder in an orthopaedic device company accurate and up-to-date information on surgical trays," continued Nunes, "which enables them to optimize inventory, maximize capital investments, and realize quantifiable savings."

QMed Innovations enables medical device manufacturers, distributors, and providers to better track their instruments with Quest, the industry's only autonomous cellular IoT-driven technology for global asset management. Quest helps reduce healthcare costs in the surgical suite by automatic delivery of data and analytics for unprecedented insights. Visit qmedinnovations.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

All product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

