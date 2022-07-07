|
07.07.2022 15:00:00
Qmetrics Technologies and 20/15 Visioneers Announce Go-to-Market Partnership
- mTBI (Mild Traumatic Brain Injury)
- CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)
- Concussion Index
- Safer return to activities and sports
PITTSFORD, N.Y. and HEREFORD, Pa., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers LLC., a leading, advanced science and technology management consulting and marketing services company and Qmetrics Technologies, a leader in medical image analysis, announced a partnership to introduce an innovative assessment of mTBI/concussion severity.Concussions or mTBI in sports has lead to behavioral changes and premature and tragic deaths for too many athletes
Qmetrics' Concussion Index delivers a number derived from multiple 3D features of a single conventional MRI exam that provides an objective indicator of post-concussive microtrauma severity. The higher the number, the more severe the post-concussive injury.
"Concussions are largely diagnosed and managed via patient symptoms," says Edward Schreyer, CEO, Qmetrics Technologies. "Post-concussive brain injuries are typically too subtle to be seen by the human eye. Our technology-driven Concussion Index uses algorithms to identify post-concussive injuries. As a parent of two kids who play contact sports, I'm excited that we are partnering with 20/15 Visioneers to raise awareness of this objective assessment of concussions. Hopefully, it will lead to improved management of mTBI and better long-term outcomes."
"20/15 Visioneers is an in silico-first leader in consulting and has discovered the life-changing capabilities that Qmetrics' patented Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology can do for concussion patients and athletes. This innovative technology can improve concussive understanding and time to heal and ultimately enhance the safety of many contact sports and potentially prevent CTE. " John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.
Read the Whitepaper "Is it Safe to Play Again" here: https://www.20visioneers15.com/blog
Free registration for the interactive webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vnrLcNLFTjemB_LxjL1tZQAbout Qmetrics Technologies
Qmetrics Technologies is a specialized medical imaging service organization that delivers high-quality medical image-based services and products to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Its accurate image segmentation, 3D modeling, and quantitative analysis provide a powerful combination of scientific and medical expertise, allowing clients to determine therapeutic efficacy more efficiently with precise, reliable and measurable results. Qmetrics' proprietary software includes the DiscernAI™ Machine Learning capability that can help discover relationships between imaging, clinical and genetic factors and study outcomes, helping customers better understand therapeutic effects. Co-founded by Dr. Saara Totterman and Dr. José Tamez-Peña, Qmetrics is a privately held company based in Pittsford, NY, which provides services internationally. Visit www.qmetricstech.com for more information.About 20/15 Visioneers
20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting and marketing services think tank. We are "Visioneering" next-generation science and technology methods and approaches. Our client-base includes but is not limited to early to late research and development, clinical, healthcare, and materials organizations. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qmetrics-technologies-and-2015-visioneers-announce-go-to-market-partnership-301582311.html
SOURCE 20/15 Visioneers
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.