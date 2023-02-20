|
20.02.2023 08:00:00
QNAP Delivers the TS-1655 High-Capacity 2.5GbE Hybrid Storage with 8-Core Intel Processor, Ideal for Business Backup and Virtualization
TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, introduced the high-capacity TS-1655 2.5GbE NAS that can accommodate twelve 3.5-inch hard drives and four 2.5-inch solid-state drives. Designed with a hybrid storage architecture that balances performance and cost, the TS-1655 integrates 8-core computing power, 2.5GbE high speed and PCIe expansion to improve business efficiency for cross-team file sharing, collaboration, backup/restoration, and virtualization.
"The TS-1655 strikes a cost-performance balance with the HDD/SSD hybrid storage design, while also supporting RAID 50/60 that provides high-capacity NAS users with higher data protection and optimum storage space utilization," said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "Moreover, its SSD-focused design includes built-in M.2 NVMe PCIe slots and dedicated 2.5-inch SSD bays to drive performance-demanding business applications while enabling tiered storage for maximized cost-efficiency."
The TS-1655 uses an Intel® Atom® C5125 8-core 2.8 GHz processor that supports Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and comes with four UDIMM DDR4 slots (8 GB preinstalled) that can be upgraded to 128 GB to support higher workloads. Error-Correcting Code memory is also supported to deliver server-grade performance and reliability for rugged enterprise IT environments. By installing a dual-port 25GbE network card, the TS-1655 delivers outstanding sequential read/write speeds of 3,499/2,465 MB/s.
The TS-1655 provides two 2.5GbE RJ45 (2.5G/1G/100M) network ports that support port trunking for load balancing and fault tolerance, assisting organizations in bandwidth demanding applications. It can work with QNAP's managed/unmanaged 2.5GbE/10GbE switches to establish high-speed, secure, and scalable office network environments without going over budget. The TS-1655 supports SR-IOV, and features three PCIe slots for extending NAS capabilities with various expansion cards, including 5/10/25GbE network cards, QM2 cards for adding M.2 SSDs or 2.5GbE/10GbE network ports, Fibre Channel cards for building SAN storage, and storage expansion cards for connecting QNAP storage expansion enclosures.
The multitasking TS-1655 meets storage demands for security, central management, and ensures data protection with Snapshots to protect against the impact of ransomware. More features include: hosting virtual machines and containers, simplifying local/remote/cloud backup tasks, facilitating VMware®/Hyper-V VM backup, deploying a cloud storage gateway, creating S3-compatible object storage on the NAS, and much more.
For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com. Customers interested in purchasing can request a quote here.
