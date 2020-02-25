QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 25, 2020 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The amount represents a 3.0% increase from the prior quarter. Based upon the closing price of a share as of close of business February 24, 2020, this represents a yield of 3.8%. The cash dividend is payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record March 13, 2020.

"As a result of the continued solid financial performance of QNB Corp., the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to increase the dividend by 3.0%. As a result of its well capitalized position, QNB Corp. is able to continue its uninterrupted history of quarterly dividends," said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnb-corp-increases-dividend-301011108.html

SOURCE QNB Corp.