Quintiles Transnational Holdings Aktie

Quintiles Transnational Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1T788 / ISIN: US74876Y1010

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04.08.2026 12:15:15

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qnity Electronics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $1.429 billion from $1.170 billion last year.

Qnity Electronics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.429 Bln vs. $1.170 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.40 To $ 4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.55 B To $ 5.65 B

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