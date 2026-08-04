Quintiles Transnational Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1T788 / ISIN: US74876Y1010
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04.08.2026 14:41:21
Qnity Electronics Lifts Annual Outlook On Strong Demand; Stock Up Over 6% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc.(Q), a provider of materials for the semiconductor and electronics industries, on Tuesday revised up its annual outlook, citing strong customer engagement and demand across the end markets.
For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted income of $4.40 to $4.60 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $3.80 to $4.14 per share. Qnity now projects net sales of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion, compared with the previous outlook of $5.225 billion to $5.375 billion.
For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted profit of $3.35 per share, on net sales of $4.75 billion.
Q was up by 6.41% at $142 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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