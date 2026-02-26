Quintiles Transnational Holdings Aktie

Quintiles Transnational Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1T788 / ISIN: US74876Y1010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 12:53:59

Qnity Electronics To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares, Expects 2026 Results To Improve

(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc.(Q) announced on Thursday that its board has authorized a program to repurchase up to $500 million of shares.

"This authorization reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a balanced, returns-focused capital allocation framework and enhancing long-term shareholder value," the company said.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Qnity Electronics expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of $3.55 to $3.95 per share, with adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.465 billion to $1.575 billion, on sales of $4.97 billion to $5.17 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Qnity Electronics has reported adjusted income of $3.35 per share, with adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.441 billion, on sales of $4.754 billion.

Q was trading up by 1.94% at $122.21 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:43 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
19:16 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
18:12 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen