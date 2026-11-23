Quintiles Transnational Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1T788 / ISIN: US74876Y1010
|
23.11.2026 13:20:32
Qnity To Acquire Meridian Adhesives Group's Electronics Business For $840 Mln
(RTTNews) - Technology solutions provider Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire the electronics business of Meridian Adhesives Group for $840 million in cash, expanding its advanced packaging and thermal management capabilities.
The company said the business will become part of its Interconnect Solutions segment and add capabilities in optical-grade, electrically conductive and thermally conductive adhesives used in semiconductor and artificial intelligence applications.
Qnity said Meridian's electronics business is expected to generate approximately $100 million in revenue in 2026 and is expected to continue delivering double-digit growth in 2027.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Qnity's position in high-growth markets including AI data centers, semiconductor equipment, aerospace and defense, while adding an addressable market estimated at $1.2 billion, the company said.
Qnity said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share.
The company plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
Shares of Qnity rose 5.75% to $109.42 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session down 8.94%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErste Gegenbewegung läuft: ATX legt zu -- DAX trotzt globaler Tech-Skepsis -- Asien dämmt Verluste ein: Leichtes Plus in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägt eine Erholung das Bild. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen verhalten höher.