Qnnect™ Acquires Connectronics

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnnect™ ("Qnnect") a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline") today announced the acquisition of Connectronics, Inc., an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of RF connectors. Qnnect now brings together Connectronics with Meritec, Joy Signal Technology, and Custom Interconnects.

Founded in 1985, Connectronics designs and manufactures high performance RF and Microwave connectors and adapters for the Aerospace, Telecom, Military, Test and Measurement and Medical applications. The company has a wide variety of coaxial connectors and adapters, including standard, custom, and 'hard-to-find' components ideally suited to meet its customers' demanding technical specifications.

"I am excited to welcome the Connectronics team to the Qnnect family," said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. "The company has established a very strong reputation for high-quality and highly reliable RF connectors. With more than 35 years of RF connector design and application experience, Connectronics is a perfect extension to Qnnect's growing portfolio of interconnect products."

Enrique Morales, CEO of Connectronics, added, "We are thrilled to be joining Qnnect and we look forward to working together to help our customers solve their most challenging connectivity needs."

About Qnnect:

Qnnect (pronounced: "Connect") is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnnect-acquires-connectronics-301638223.html

SOURCE Qnnect