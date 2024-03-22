QPR Software Annual Report 2023, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report published

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 March 2024 AT 9 am EET

QPR Software’s Annual Report 2023 has been published online at www.qpr.com and www.qpr.fi (In the Investors section under Annual Report).

The Annual Report including the company's Financial Statements for the period 1 January - 31 December 2023 is available in English and Finnish on the corporate website. In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, the Financial Statements year 2023 have also been published in XHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

QPR has also published the company's Corporate Governance Statement 2023 and Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023. The Remuneration Report presents the remuneration of the Board of Directors and CEO in 2023. The Remuneration report will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2024. The Statement and Remuneration Report is available on the company's website at www.qpr.com (In the Investors section under Annual Report).

The Annual Report, the Statement, and the Remuneration Report can be downloaded as PDF files from the company's website both in English and Finnish, and they are also attached to this release.

