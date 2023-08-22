



















NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

















QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AUGUST 22, 2023 AT 22:30 pm EEST

















QPR Software Plc completes a directed share issue raising approximately EUR 800,000

QPR Software Plc (the "Company”) announced earlier today on August 22, 2023 its intention to issue new shares in the Company (the "Shares”) to a limited number of institutional and qualified investors in deviation of the pre-emptive subscription rights of the shareholders (the "Share Issue”). The Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved upon a directed share issue of 1,719,871 Shares in the Share Issue, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on May 3, 2023.

A total of 1,719,871 Shares were subscribed for in the Share Issue for a subscription price of EUR 0.463 per Share, which is equal to the five (5) day volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd up to and including August 22, 2023 and represents a discount of EUR 0.001 to the closing price of the Company’s share on August 22, 2023. The subscription price will be credited in full to the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 800,000 as a result of the Share Issue. The main purpose of the Share Issue is to strengthen the Company’s equity and financial position.

”I am satisfied with the result of the directed share issue and want to warmly thank the investors for their support and trust in QPR’s vision, strategy, and future. A successful directed share issue brings a substantial improvement to the company’s equity and financial position. The company’s turnaround is progressing, and we are focusing on implementing our strategic plans. We are continuing our journey as a pioneer and one of the leading SaaS companies in the rapidly growing process mining market”, says the Company’s CEO Heikki Veijola.

After the Shares subscribed for in the Share Issue have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register, the number of shares in the Company is expected be 18,175,192. The subscribed Shares correspond to approximately 10.5 per cent of all of the Company’s shares and votes carried by them immediately prior to the Share Issue and to approximately 9.5 per cent after the Share Issue.

The Shares will be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about August 23, 2023, and trading in the Shares together with the existing shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about August 24, 2023.

Evli Plc acted as the lead manager for the share issue.





For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 40?563 6146









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com









DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com















IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the Australia, Canada, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or the United States, or any other jurisdiction in which the publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity.

This release is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons").Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words "aims,” "anticipates,” "assumes,” "believes,” "could,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "may,” "plans,” "should,” "will,” "would” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes no obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.