24.10.2022 16:00:00
QPR Software Plc has established the shareholders' nomination committee 2022
QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 October 2022, 5 pm EET
On April 6, 2022, QPR Software's general meeting decided on the establishment of the shareholders' nomination committee. According to the situation in October 2022, the company's three largest shareholders are each entitled to nominate one member. If the shareholder does not use naming right, the right is transferred to the next largest owner.
Roger Kempe, Erkki Myllärniemi, and Eero Leskinen have been appointed to the nomination committee of QPR's shareholders.
The nomination committee of QPR Software's shareholders prepares and presents to the general meeting the proposals regarding the remuneration of the board members, the number, and the members to be elected to the board. The now-elected nomination committee will submit its proposal to the company's board for the 2023 annual general meeting at the latest on the fourth Monday of January preceding the next Annual General Meeting.
For further information:
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
