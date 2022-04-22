







QPR Software Plc is looking into a possible rights issue based on the pre-emptive subscription right during the second quarter of 2022

The Board of Directors of QPR Software Plc ("Company”) is looking into a possible rights issue based on the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right during the second quarter of 2022. The maximum gross amount of funds to be raised through the Offering is tentatively EUR 3.5 million.

In its Financial Statements Bulletin on 16 February 2022, the Company announced that it is applying for authorization from the Annual General Meeting to issue up to 4.5 million new shares for the implementation of the strategy and for focusing on growth. The Company disclosed that the Board of Directors is assessing the need for the share issue during spring of 2022. The share issue would strengthen the Company's capital structure for possible growth investments. On 10 March 2022, the Company published a stock exchange release, detailing its new strategy and financial objectives.

The Board of Directors of the Company has further evaluated the possibility of a share issue. On 6 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of the Company authorized the Board of Directors to issue a maximum of 4.5 million new shares.

The decision concerning the possible share issue and its detailed terms and conditions will be made and communicated later. The realization of the share issue is not certain.

