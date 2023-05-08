Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 17:00:00

QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Allart)






OPR SOFTWARE PLC                  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                 8 May 2023 at 6 pm EET





QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eric Allart

Position: Other senior manager

 Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31115/5/4

Reference number: 31120/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-03

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(1): Volume: 11058 Unit price: 0.6602 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 11058 Volume weighted average price: 0.6602 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 147 Volume weighted average price: 0.65 EUR

_______________________________________________________


For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029



About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QPR Software OYJmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QPR Software OYJmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QPR Software OYJ 0,67 4,06% QPR Software OYJ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX rutscht in die Verlustzone ab -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten