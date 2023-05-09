Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 15:00:00

QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Allart)







OPR SOFTWARE PLC                  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                 9 May 2023 at 4 pm EET







QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.








Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eric Allart

Position: Other senior manager

 Issuer: QPR Software Plc

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31193/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-08

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 0.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 147 Volume weighted average price: 0.66 EUR






For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029




About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com




DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


