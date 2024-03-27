27.03.2024 08:00:00

QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Erkheikki)

 


OPR SOFTWARE PLC           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE              27 March 2024 9 a.m. EET



Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Matti Erkheikki

Position: Other senior manager

 Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56674/4/4

____________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-26

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 22029 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 22029 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

____________________________________________________________________


For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029



QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


