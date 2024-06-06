QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Ervi)









QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pertti Ervi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 65155/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-05-31

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30983 Unit price: 0.581 EUR

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

