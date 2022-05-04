+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 08:00:00

QPR Software Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Ervi)



On 6 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Oyj resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of shares 16 321 have been purchased to Pertti Ervi as follows:


____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pertti Ervi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Plc
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14167/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-03
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 321 Unit price: 0.00 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16 321 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

____________________________________________

Further information:

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Nachrichten zu QPR Software OYJ

Analysen zu QPR Software OYJ

