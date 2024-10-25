25.10.2024 16:00:00

QPR Software Plc's Financial Reporting in 2025



QPR SOFTWARE PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      October 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EET



In this stock exchange release, QPR Software Plc presents its financial calendar for 2025, including the planned publication dates for financial reports.

QPR will publish three interim reports in 2025:

  • Interim Report for January–March 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025
  • Half-year Financial Report for January–June 2025 on Friday, July 18, 2025
  • Interim Report for January–September 2025 on Friday, October 31, 2025

QPR Software’s financial statement bulletin, activity report, audit report, and report on the corporate governance system for the financial year 2024 will be published on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The annual report for 2024 will be published on Friday, April 3, 2025.

QPR’s Annual General Meeting for 2025 is planned to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The Board of Directors convenes the Annual General Meeting with a invitation to be published later.



For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029


QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QPR Software OYJmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu QPR Software OYJmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QPR Software OYJ 0,61 0,66% QPR Software OYJ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen