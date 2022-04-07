QPRC Launches Digital IP Advisors Focused on Emerging Digital IP Asset Class: Blockchain, NFT, Cryptocurrency and Metaverse

Quest's digital advisory service established in response to exponential growth of NFT and other digital assets, creating unprecedented demand for solutions to complex IP issues in nascent environment.

RYE, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB: QPRC) ("Quest" or "Company") an intellectual property asset management company, today announced the launch of Digital IP Advisors Inc. ("DIPA"), an intellectual property advisory service for innovators that create, acquire, use and trade in NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

An extension of Quest's suite of value-add IP asset management services, DIPA offers a single solution to those transacting in and around cutting-edge digital assets such as NFTs. The intersection of smart contracts, blockchain and other new digital assets with established IP regimes has complex implications for creators, traders and investors. DIPA's mission is to be a seasoned partner to whom stakeholders can turn to understand and navigate the dynamic landscape.

On the launch, Quest CEO Jon Scahill commented, "As the law adapts to IP in the digital age, operators in the Web3 and metaverse ecosystem are eager to understand the implications on ownership, licensure, infringement, enforcement and monetization. Stakeholders need a trusted and savvy advisor. With decades of experience, we are in a unique position to offer guidance on novel issues that creators and investors face managing their digital assets and associated IP rights in this rapidly evolving landscape."

This news comes in the wake of a very busy 12 months for Quest, including securing a capital facility of up to $27.0 million in acquisition funds, acquiring multiple patent portfolios and launching several high-profile licensing campaigns.

For more information on Digital IP Advisors, visit their website at www.DigitalipAdvisors.com or follow them on Twitter @DIPA_inc.

About Digital IP Advisors and Quest:

Digital IP Advisors Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quest Patent Research Corporation, a New York City based Intellectual Property ("IP") licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Quest specializes in both mature and emerging technologies, delivering a suite of value-add financial, strategic and legal resources to efficiently monetize IP throughout the full commercialization lifecycle. Quest trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

Learn more at www.QPRC.com and on Twitter @QPRC

