Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
08.02.2026 05:37:03
QQQ vs. SPY: QQQ Has Delivered Superior Gains, But It Comes With Higher Risk
State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) differ most in sector concentration, risk profile, and cost, with QQQ charging a higher fee and focusing more on technology stocks.Both the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) are giants among United States exchange-traded funds, each tracking a large-cap index but with distinct portfolios and risk-return tradeoffs. This comparison outlines how the two ETFs stack up on cost, performance, sector tilts, liquidity, and portfolio construction to help investors evaluate which may better fit their strategy.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
