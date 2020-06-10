QS World University Rankings 2021

Asia ascending, America ailing

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings - the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.

Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."

1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology USA 2 2 Stanford University USA 3 3 Harvard University USA 4 5 California Institute of Technology USA 5 4 University of Oxford UK 6 6 ETH Zurich Switzerland 7 7 University of Cambridge UK 8 9 Imperial College London UK 9 10 University of Chicago USA 10 8 University College London UK 11 11= National University of Singapore Singapore 12 13 Princeton University USA 13 11= Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore 14 18= Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) Switzerland 15 16 Tsinghua University China (Mainland) 16 15 University of Pennsylvania USA 17 17 Yale University USA 18 14 Cornell University USA 19 18= Columbia University USA 20 20 University of Edinburgh UK © QS Quacquarelli Symonds www.TopUniversities.com

Methodological details can be found here . To view the full rankings: www.TopUniversities.com

