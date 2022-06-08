QS World University Rankings 2023

World's best universities revealed

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the nineteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings, featuring 1418 institutions across 100 locations. The results account for 16.4 million academic papers and 117.8 million citations received by those papers; they also reflect the expert opinions of 151,000 academic faculty and 99,000 employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates eleven years as the world's best university. The University of Oxford (4th) drops two places while the University of Cambridge (2nd) gains one.

Highlights

USA : 103/201 ranked universities fall, 29 rise. Twenty-five are new entrants.

: 103/201 ranked universities fall, 29 rise. Twenty-five are new entrants. UK : 48/90 universities declined, ten improved. Intensely collaborative: 55% of its research entails global collaborations vs 20% global average.

: 48/90 universities declined, ten improved. Intensely collaborative: 55% of its research entails global collaborations vs 20% global average. Canada : 20/31 universities drop. McGill University (31 st ) is the new national leader.

: 20/31 universities drop. (31 ) is the new national leader. Australia retains five top-50 universities, yet is stagnating, with as many universities improving as declining.

retains five top-50 universities, yet is stagnating, with as many universities improving as declining. China (Mainland), the third most-represented higher education system (71 universities), is home to two world's top 15 universities for the first time ever: Peking University (12 th ) and Tsinghua University (14 th ).

(Mainland), the third most-represented higher education system (71 universities), is home to two world's top 15 universities for the first time ever: Peking University (12 ) and Tsinghua University (14 ). India : more improvements than falls; All top nine institutions rise.

: more improvements than falls; All top nine institutions rise. Asia 's top university is the National University of Singapore (11 th ).

's top university is the (11 ). Malaysia , South Korea and Indonesia improved while Japan and Thailand declined.

, and improved while and declined. ETH Zurich has remained continental Europe's best university for fifteen consecutive years.

has remained continental best university for fifteen consecutive years. France 's merged universities ascend in the table, with Université PSL (26 th ) breaking into the top-30.

's merged universities ascend in the table, with Université PSL (26 ) breaking into the top-30. Universidad de Buenos Aires (67 th ) is confirmed Latin America's best. Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities falling than rising.

(67 ) is confirmed best. Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities falling than rising. Arab Region's top university – King Abdulaziz University, 106 th - reaches a record high.

top university – King Abdulaziz University, 106 - reaches a record high. Africa 's leader is the University of Cape Town (237th). Only five of the continent's universities

are among the top-500

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top 20

2023 2022





1 1 MIT US

2 3= University of Cambridge UK

3 3= Stanford University US

4 2 University of Oxford UK

5 5 Harvard University US

6= 6 Caltech US

6= 7 Imperial College London UK

8 8= UCL UK

9 8= ETH Zurich Switzerland

10 10 University of Chicago US

11 11 National University of Singapore Singapore

12 18 Peking University China

13 13 University of Pennsylvania US

14 17 Tsinghua University China

15 16 The University of Edinburgh UK

16= 14= EPFL Switzerland

16= 20 Princeton University US

18 14= Yale University US

19 12 Nanyang Technological University Singapore

20 21 Cornell University US

