Mobileye Aktie

Mobileye für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119ES / ISIN: NL0010831061

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17.04.2026 03:38:33

QSM Asset Management Loads Up 611,000 Mobileye Shares

QSM Asset Management Ltd initiated a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) during Q1 2026, according to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026.According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, QSM Asset Management Ltd reported a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. The fund acquired 611,003 shares during the first quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $5.54 million based on the mean unadjusted close price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end was $4.13 million, reflecting price movements during the period.Mobileye Global Inc. is a leading provider of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, operating at scale with a global customer base and a strong presence in the automotive supply chain. The company leverages proprietary vision and mapping technologies to deliver safety and automation features that are critical to the evolution of next-generation vehicles. Its strategic partnerships and continuous innovation position Mobileye as a key enabler of the transition toward safer, more autonomous mobility solutions worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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