Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on November 19, 2019

QUÉBEC, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on November 19, 2019.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on October 21, 2019.

Associated link:

The November 19, 2019 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #21 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

