20.09.2019 21:19:00

Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on November 19, 2019

QUÉBEC, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on November 19, 2019.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emissions units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on October 21, 2019.

Associated link:

The November 19, 2019 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #21 Notice is available on the MELCC's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stabil ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich am Freitag behauptet. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

