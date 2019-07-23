Quad-C Announces Investment in Boulder Scientific Company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced it has closed on an investment in Boulder Scientific Company ("Boulder Scientific"), a specialty chemical company in Colorado.

Incorporated in 1961 by founder John Birmingham, Boulder Scientific has since grown to offer unique, high-performance organometallic compounds and custom chemical solutions for world-renowned organizations in the plastics, electronics, defense, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace industries.

A founder/family-owned business since its inception, CEO Scott Birmingham will continue to own a significant stake in the company and oversee day-to-day operations. With the current management team staying in place, Quad-C's investment will help support strategic growth initiatives in the specialty chemicals market for Boulder Scientific.

"Boulder Scientific has expanded tremendously in the last decade, and we are eager to continue growing through our partnership with Quad-C," said Scott Birmingham, CEO, Boulder Scientific. "Innovation is fundamental to what we do, and a strong financial partnership will build upon our momentum and enable even greater strides in research, product development, and commercial scale production."

"Specialty chemicals is a focus area for Quad-C. We look forward to using our sector experience to help Boulder Scientific grow and support Scott and the rest of the team with new innovations," said Rob Reistetter, Principal, Quad-C. He continued, "Our priority continues to be to invest in strong, innovative management/operator-owned businesses like Boulder Scientific, and we look forward to helping management continue their mission of offering industry-leading solutions."

Quad-C's investment in Boulder Scientific fits directly with its focus on owner-operator recapitalizations and the specialty chemicals sector, one of Quad-C's key investment verticals. Previous portfolio companies in the sector include Royal Adhesives and Sealants and NuSil Technology.

Tom Hickey, Partner, Quad-C, added, "Boulder Scientific is a critical player in its markets and is a great fit for our investment strategy in industrials. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Scott and his team at Boulder Scientific."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Boulder Scientific Company

Boulder Scientific develops and manufactures specialty chemicals used throughout the United States and internationally by companies in the plastics, microelectronics, defense, and aerospace industries. The company's unique chemistry, customized services, and focus on quality and safety distinguishes Boulder Scientific from its competitors. For more information, visit http://www.bouldersci.com.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business services, consumer, general industrial, healthcare, specialty distribution, and transportation / logistics companies. In its nearly three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in over 65 companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. To learn more, please visit http://www.quadcmanagement.com.

SOURCE Quad-C