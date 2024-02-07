|
07.02.2024 08:30:00
Quadient 2.25% Notes: Outstanding nominal amount on 31 January 2024
QUADIENT 2.25% NOTES
DUE 2025 - ISIN CODE FR0013478849
Outstanding nominal amount on 31 January 2024
Paris, 7 February 2024,
The outstanding nominal amount of the notes issued by Quadient on 23 January 2020 for an amount of €325,000,000.00 at a rate of 2.25% due 3rd February 2025 (ISIN code FR0013478849) is € 267,600,000.00 on 31 January 2024.
About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.
Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.
For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/
Contacts
|Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
|OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Neopost S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Neopost S.A.
|20,05
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street wird am Donnerstag mit einem ruhigen Handelsstart erwartet. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.