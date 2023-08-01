Quadient – 2022 dividend payment timeline

Paris, 1 August 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris : FR0000120560, QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces its 2022 dividend payment timeline.

Quadient Annual General Meeting, held on June 16, 2023, approved the amount of dividends for financial year 2022. The amount of dividends is €0.60 per share and will be paid in cash in one instalment on August 7, 2023.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

Ex-dividend : 3 August 2023;

: 3 August 2023; Record date : 4 August 2023;

: 4 August 2023; Payment date: 7 August 2023.

Calendar

Quadient will publish its H1 2023 results on 20 September 2023

