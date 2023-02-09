09.02.2023 14:00:00

Quadient: 2023 Financial Calendar

2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 9 February 2023

Full-year results and Q4 2022 sales: 27 March 2023*

  • Quiet period: from 13 to 27 March 2023

Q1 2023 sales: 31 May 2023*

  • Quiet period: from 17 May to 31 May 2023

General Meeting of shareholders: 16 June 2023

Half-year results and Q2 2023 sales: 20 September 2023*

  • Quiet period: from 6 to 20 September 2023

Q3 2023 sales: 29 November 2023*

  • Quiet period: from 15 November to 29 November 2023

* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

