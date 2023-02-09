Quadient: 2023 Financial Calendar

2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 9 February 2023

Full-year results and Q4 20 22 sales: 27 March 2023*

Quiet period: from 13 to 27 March 2023





Q1 2023 sales: 31 May 2023*

Quiet period: from 17 May to 31 May 2023





General Meeting of shareholders: 16 June 2023

Half-year results and Q2 2023 sales: 20 September 2023*

Quiet period: from 6 to 20 September 2023





Q3 2023 sales: 29 November 2023*

Quiet period: from 15 November to 29 November 2023





* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

