Quadient Accelerates its Digital Financial Automation Strategy in Europe with the Acquisition of Serensia

Serensia is a leading French electronic invoicing platform, accredited by the French Government as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP)

The acquisition provides Quadient with first-class electronic invoicing technology, advanced PDP capabilities and certified access to the Pan-European Public Procurement Online (Peppol) market

With mandatory e-invoicing regulations approaching, Quadient is now strongly positioned in Europe’s digital compliance market, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced the acquisition of Serensia, a highly recognized a leading French electronic invoicing platform provider accredited by the French government as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP). This strategic acquisition strengthens Quadient’s position in digital compliance and its ability to support both its 150,000 European customers and the more than 8 million businesses impacted in France as they transition to mandatory electronic invoicing.

Serensia’s robust, scalable, API-driven and modular technology stack provides Quadient with operational autonomy as an independent and certified e-invoicing platform. Its Peppol-ready infrastructure ensures seamless integration with Quadient’s digital automation solutions and third-party systems, enabling immediate readiness for regulatory deadlines in Belgium, France, and Germany, as well as the upcoming ViDA (VAT in the Digital Age) regulation.

With ownership of a Peppol access point—a secure gateway for document exchange—Quadient can now offer a compliant, end-to-end e-invoicing solution to the millions of companies across Europe that will be required to transition to electronic invoicing under upcoming regulatory mandates.

Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient, stated: "This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in our ambition to lead the digital financial automation market in Europe. Integrating Serensia’s certified e-invoicing platform into our Digital Automation portfolio strengthens our ability to support our 150,000 European customers, from large enterprises to SMBs, as they prepare for next year’s new regulations. Serensia brings proven expertise, a robust platform processing hundreds of millions of invoices annually, and a talented team. This accelerates our time to market and enhances our ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and future-ready invoicing solutions.”

Serensia, with a team of approximately 40 employees, serves over 160 organizations across key sectors such as utilities, property management, and telecommunications. Its platform demonstrates strong operational maturity and deep industry expertise.

The acquisition, completed on June 2, 2025, aligns with Quadient’s long-term strategy to deliver trusted, end-to-end digital solutions that help organizations navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Media relations

Nathalie Labia, Quadient

+33 (0)1 70 83 18 53

n.labia@quadient.com

