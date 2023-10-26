Quadient and GLS France Announce a Major Partnership

Partnership gives GLS privileged access to Quadient’s French open locker network

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leading customer communication management solutions provider and a major global parcel locker operator, and GLS France, one of Europe's leading express parcel delivery providers, are proud to announce the signature of a significant agreement. The carrier, which handles over 860 million parcels across the markets every year at a group level, can now draw on the open Parcel Pending by Quadient network currently being rolled out in France to offer more delivery modes and locations to its 6,000 customers in France.



Under the new agreement, as soon as November, GLS will have access to the full extent of Quadient’s open network in France to deliver its parcels, while also benefitting from exclusive reserved space on a specific number of sites in the carrier's priority geographical areas. GLS France plans to offer its customers up to 1,500 Quadient drop-off and pick-up points by 2025, including those from the recently announced Auchan partnership.

"This strategic partnership with Quadient embodies our shared vision of innovation and excellence in parcel delivery. In opting for Quadient, we have chosen a partner whose independent locker network and complementary services adds to our activities, increasing our overall delivery efficiency. This collaboration enables us to meet the growing demands of our customers, shippers and recipients alike, who are looking for more convenient, 24/7 delivery solutions. GLS France now offers a complete range of delivery services covering all of France, from retail stores, next-door neighbors, and now automated lockers. This alliance opens promising prospects for GLS, not only in France but also in other parts of Europe," emphasizes Nicolas Robert, Managing Director of GLS France.

"We're delighted to be working with GLS France and to be part of their transformation project initiated over the past two years," explains Katia Bourgeais Crémel, European Director for Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. "With a third major carrier now joining our network in France, we are accelerating our mission to modernize delivery services by offering a true multicarrier pickup and drop-off network. We deeply believe in our vision and business model, with a shared infrastructure available to the entire e-commerce logistics ecosystem, providing greater choice and convenience for consumers and creating economies of scale in terms of costs and use of urban space. We are honored by GLS France's confidence, and firmly believe that this new partnership will greatly accelerate consumer adoption and widespread the use of smart locker delivery in France."

Quadient operates nearly 19,000 smart parcel lockers worldwide and is committed to rapidly deploying an open locker network in France and the UK. The company is building partnerships with key players such as Auchan, real estate company Galimmo, and major parcel delivery companies. Quadient’s unique, agnostic and shared network is helping to improve the efficiency, reliability and environmental footprint of last-mile delivery in France.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About GLS

GLS Group is one of the largest self-reliant parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA’s West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS is proactive regarding network management, connecting its markets flexibly and agilely to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company takes pride in providing its customers across about 40 countries with high-quality service that best suits their needs. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by approximately 35,000 final-mile delivery vehicles, 4,700 long-distance trucks and more than 42,000 Parcel shops. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2022/23, GLS generated record revenues of 5.4 billion euros and delivered 862 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit gls-group.com.

