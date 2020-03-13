Quadient Continues CCM Expansion into the Utilities Market with Chuo Electric Power in Japan

PARIS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Chuo Electric Power, Japan's top market share provider of collective power supply for apartments, has selected Quadient's award-winning customer communications management (CCM) platform, Quadient® Inspire, to create and deliver its monthly statements faster, with more efficiency and reduced manual overhead. This first enterprise deployment for the Inspire platform in Japan contributes to Quadient's strategic ambition to expand its advanced and powerful customer experience management (CXM) solutions in highly-regulated industries, including utilities. Additionally, the initiative is Quadient's first digital solution project in Japan with partner and system integrator EvangTech, Co.

Traditionally, Japan has been a strong print market. However, there is a growing demand for organizations to make the move to digital customer communications.

"Our existing processes required a great deal of manual preparation to create a data set," said Hiroyasu Takano, executive officer, IT Division head, Chuo Electric Power. "It took significant amounts of time to make changes to existing forms, if needed. Quadient Inspire will significantly reduce our development time, allowing us to get to market faster with critical customer communications. Additionally, we expect Quadient's communication platform to be a vital part of our business foundation and to drive us in achieving our management philosophy, 'creating the future with united power.' Quadient Inspire's innate capability to create relevant, personalized communications and connections will give us great opportunities to bring new businesses into the market swiftly and continuously while realizing our business principle."

Quadient worked closely with its partner, EvangTech, to demonstrate to Chuo Electric Power how Quadient Inspire can help create a nimble, effective and unified customer communications infrastructure to improve the customer experience. As customer interactions turn increasingly digital, Quadient Inspire offers flexible implementation options, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud solutions, that will help meet this demand.

"EvangTech is an internationally diverse organization consisting of multinational young engineers and senior leaders drawn from major companies," said Toshiyuki Koyama, representative director, EvangTech. "We are headed to be the top partner of Quadient in Japan by leveraging our global nature and wide-ranging network of contacts, while contributing to the success of CCM transformation with customer-focused companies."

"Providing Chuo Electric Power with the capabilities needed to achieve its customer communication goals further strengthens Quadient's global commitment to organizations that require faster and more effective ways to communicate with their customers," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, customer experience management, Quadient. "Working in partnership with EvangTech gives us the ability to provide enhanced support through a direct presence. EvangTech's well-established reputation in this market ensures our success in helping businesses in Japan experience all the benefits Quadient Inspire brings for reducing costs, meeting the demand for better digital interactions and strengthening relationships with customers."

SOURCE Quadient