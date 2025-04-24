Quadient Named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management Report for 2025

QKS Group recognizes Quadient for its advanced AI-powered capabilities that simplify and enhance the creation and orchestration of hyper-personalized and impactful customer interactions

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has been recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q2, 2025 report by global advisory and consulting firm QKS Group. This marks the fifth consecutive year Quadient has been named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for CCM, a strategic vendor performance assessment tool that ranks vendors across the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact.

This year’s SPARK Matrix focused heavily on how CCM providers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to make customer interactions more relevant, timely and seamless. Quadient was recognized for its newly extended AI capabilities that include sentiment analysis and scoring, multi-language translation and personally identifiable information (PII) detection. Quadient’s advanced AI features like script assistance significantly improve employee productivity, accuracy and performance by automating complex data transfer and processing tasks.

"Quadient continues to deliver strong value in the CCM space through a platform that balances performance, flexibility and innovation,” said Saurabh Raj, senior analyst at QKS Group. "Its focus on supporting high-volume, compliant communications alongside real-time journey orchestration and AI-driven modernization makes it a compelling choice for organizations with complex communication needs. It supports multiple deployment models, including on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments, enabling customers to align technology with their broader IT and regulatory strategies.”

Additionally, Quadient was recognized for a differentiated AI strategy that allows organizations using its CCM solution, Quadient Inspire, to leverage their preferred and trusted AI service for assured data security and consistent AI adoption. By using existing AI investments, organizations ensure that AI-driven insights align with their industry-specific needs, security policies and regulatory requirements.

Beyond CCM, Quadient’s intelligent automation platform has been consistently recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for various categories, including customer journey mapping, accounts payable automation and accounts receivable applications.

"We are proud to be recognized for the fifth time as a Leader on the SPARK Matrix for CCM and believe this position reflects Quadient’s commitment to driving advancements in AI-powered automation,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient. "Quadient’s AI-powered capabilities enable organizations to craft and deliver hyper-personalized, efficient and impactful customer interactions. By enhancing satisfaction and fostering lasting loyalty, these capabilities not only strengthen customer relationships but also help mitigate the risks of regulatory non-compliance.”

For complimentary access to an abridged SPARK Matrix CCM 2025 report, visit: https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/spark-matrix-ccm-2025.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

