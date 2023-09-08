Quadient Partners with REPAY to Deliver Exceptional Payment Experiences with Accounts Payable Automation Solution

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces a technology partnership with Atlanta-based Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)("REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, to enhance the payment experience within Quadient’s cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation solution. REPAY serves multiple Business Payments verticals in North America, including retail automotive, education, field services, governments and municipalities, healthcare, media, homeowner association management and hospitality.



With the new REPAY integration, Quadient AP enables frictionless payments to vendors and suppliers using their preferred method and channel of payment. Quadient AP with REPAY optimizes and automates the AP process, saving time, reducing costs and increasing visibility and control. Quadient AP instantly generates a payments batch that can be submitted to signing authorities for approval in seconds, and it eliminates manual processes that can lead to errors and duplicate payments.

"We are delighted to partner with REPAY, which shares our passion for intelligent automation and helping organizations streamline and digitize their workflows,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. "This strategic partnership will simplify payment workflows and optimize financial operations for businesses of all sizes, so their accounting teams can spend less time on manual processes and focus more on adding strategic value.”

"REPAY and Quadient are committed to enhancing customer and vendor experiences through automated accounts payable processes,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments at REPAY. "Integrating payment capabilities within the Quadient AP solution further optimizes accounts payable, improving cash flow and increasing efficiencies for AP teams. We look forward to working together to drive additional innovative experiences in the future.”

Quadient AP is part of the Quadient Hub, a comprehensive and unified software-as-a-service platform for Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud solutions. To learn more about Quadient AP, visit www.quadient.com/en/ap-automation.

