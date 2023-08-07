Quadient Positioned as Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Accounts Payable Automation and Accounts Receivable Applications

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of leading industry vendors



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, has been positioned as a Leader in two global market research reports on Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable automation software solutions. Produced by management consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, the two reports—SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation, 2023 and SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2023—give Quadient strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.



SPARK Matrix reports provide detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes and competitive positioning. The positioning of Quadient’s software platform as a Leader in both reports comes after Quadient recently expanded its Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) cloud solution offerings into new regional markets, as well as announced further integration with leading enterprise resource planning systems.

"By leveraging emerging technologies such as machine learning, Quadient AR provides innovative features like the identification of at-risk invoices and customers, as well as predictive capabilities for debt statuses and top payors,” said Dharun R, analyst for Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Quadient enables organizations to enhance their customer experience management by delivering personalized and targeted content through multiple channels, including customer portals, traditional mail and email. These advancements position Quadient at the forefront of the AR applications market, driving improved operational efficiency and exceptional customer experiences.”

Additionally, Amandeep Singh, senior analyst for Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, said, "Quadient, through its portfolio of solutions, is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, offering a comprehensive roadmap and vision, and a product suite with high scalability. It continues to build on its offerings with features such as supplier portals, advanced analytics, digital mailrooms and advanced integrations. With a user-friendly interface and standardized commands, Quadient AP encourages adoption and provides control over the entire AP process and workflow.”

The Quadient AR by YayPay and Quadient AP by Beanworks cloud solutions are part of the Quadient Hub, a comprehensive and unified software-as-a-service platform for Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud solutions. Quadient recently announced new connections and integrations for Quadient AP with Sage 100, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and NetSuite. Earlier this year, Quadient AP launched in France and the UK, and Quadient AR expanded to France.

"The recognition of Quadient AP and Quadient AR as leaders in the industry is confirmation of the significant steps we’ve taken in the development of our financial and communication automation cloud solutions,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO for Quadient. "There is rising demand for digital financial communications, especially with new mandates in Europe. The secure, automated and streamlined workflows offered through our AP and AR solutions are crucial for accounting teams seeking high-value customer interactions, cost savings and accelerated cash flow.”

For complimentary access to the Spark Matrix reports, visit Quadient for the Spark Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation and the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant’s research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment