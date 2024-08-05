05.08.2024 12:00:00

QUADIENT: Quadient 2.25% notes: Outstanding nominal amount on 31 July 2024

QUADIENT 2.25% NOTES

DUE 2025 -  ISIN CODE FR0013478849

Outstanding nominal amount on 31 July 2024

Paris, 5th August 2024,

The outstanding nominal amount of the notes issued by Quadient on January 23, 2020 for an amount of €325,000,000.00 at a rate of 2.25% due 3rd February 2025 (ISIN code FR0013478849) is € 260,400,000.00 on 31 July 2024.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com 		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Neopost S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neopost S.A. 16,66 -6,72% Neopost S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zu Wochenbeginn erhebliche Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zu Wochenbeginn tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen