Quadient Receives 'AA' MSCI ESG Rating, Recognizing Longstanding Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced it has been awarded an 'AA' rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings of September 2024. For the ninth consecutive year, MSCI has placed Quadient in the Leaders category, recognizing its strong performance among global peers and its dedication to sustainability, a reflection of the company’s consistent efforts in managing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

MSCI ESG Ratings measure companies’ management of certain ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to evaluate over 8,500 companies according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage it relative to peers. Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC). Quadient’s ninth 'AA' rating underscores its sustained success in key areas such as corporate governance and talent development, confirming its commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable growth.

"We are proud to receive the 'AA' MSCI ESG rating for the ninth consecutive year, a clear testament to the continuous dedication of our company in driving forward a sustainable strategy. At Quadient, ESG is deeply embedded in our corporate identity and plays a pivotal role in our vision for sustainable business growth,” said Brandon Batt, chief people and transformation officer at Quadient. "This recognition acknowledges our continued efforts in creating a positive workplace and impact through strong governance, ethical business practices and by fostering a supportive and inclusive culture. It also encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries to further enhance our positive impact on society and the environment."

In the report, the company was praised for its robust governance practices, including a strong board and ownership structure, aligned with shareholder interests, together with business ethics and integrity. Corporate social responsibility is embedded in Quadient’s business strategy, as demonstrated by its success in securing this rating for nearly a decade. The company’s ESG vision for 2030 is to guide its long-term sustainable growth with ambitious targets. This includes positioning Quadient to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, becoming a leading employer of choice and enhancing its customers' experiences through sustainable and innovative solutions.

Quadient’s continued leadership in sustainability is reflected across several ESG recognitions. Recently, Quadient earned EcoVadis’ Gold medal, placing in the top 1% of companies of its industry. Learn more about Quadient’s sustainability journey and future goals at: https://invest.quadient.com/en/corporate-social-responsibility.

